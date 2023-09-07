Following a campaign in which he scored 2.6 fantasy points (169th among WRs), the Las Vegas Raiders' D.J. Turner is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 254th wide receiver off the board this summer (949th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

D.J. Turner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.60 0.00 - Overall Rank 488 696 849 Position Rank 181 265 254

D.J. Turner 2022 Stats

Turner tacked on zero catches for 0 yards last year on one targets. He delivered 0.0 yards per tilt.

In his best performance last season -- Week 7 against the Houston Texans -- Turner accumulated 2.0 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards.

In what was his worst game of the year, Turner finished with 0.6 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on one target. That was in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

D.J. Turner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Texans 2.0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.6 1 0 0 0

