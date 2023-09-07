With an average draft position that ranks him third at his position (eighth overall), Cooper Kupp has been one of the top wide receivers off the draft board this summer. Last season, he recorded 126.4 fantasy points (22nd among WRs). For a peek at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Rams WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Kupp on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Cooper Kupp Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 126.40 192.23 - Overall Rank 93 40 8 Position Rank 22 3 3

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cooper Kupp 2022 Stats

Kupp hauled in 75 passes (on 98 targets) for 812 yards (47.8 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Rams, while scoring six touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Kupp accumulated 20.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 11 catches, 108 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 10 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Kupp ended up with -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, -1 yards, on five targets.

Rep Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooper Kupp 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 18.8 15 13 128 1 Week 2 Falcons 20.8 14 11 108 2 Week 3 @Cardinals 12.4 6 4 44 0 Week 4 @49ers 12.2 19 14 122 0 Week 5 Cowboys 18.9 10 7 125 1 Week 6 Panthers 9.7 8 7 80 0 Week 8 49ers 14.9 12 8 79 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 18.8 9 8 127 1 Week 10 Cardinals -0.1 5 3 -1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.