With an average draft position that ranks him 59th at his position (502nd overall), Colby Parkinson has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 44.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 37th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Seattle Seahawks TE in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Colby Parkinson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 44.20 28.21 - Overall Rank 256 356 502 Position Rank 36 51 59

Colby Parkinson 2022 Stats

Parkinson also added 25 grabs for 322 yards and two touchdowns last year on 34 targets. He averaged 18.9 yards per contest.

In his best performance last season -- Week 1 against the Denver Broncos -- Parkinson accumulated 10.3 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 43 yards and one touchdown.

Colby Parkinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 10.3 2 2 43 1 Week 3 Falcons 4.4 2 2 44 0 Week 4 @Lions 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 7 @Chargers 2.8 1 1 28 0 Week 8 Giants 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.7 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Rams 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Panthers 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4.5 4 3 45 0 Week 17 Jets 9.6 7 5 36 1 Week 18 Rams 4.7 3 2 47 0 Wild Card @49ers 1.4 6 3 14 0

