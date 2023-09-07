On Thursday, Chris Taylor (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this season (50 of 96), with at least two hits 10 times (10.4%).

He has hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 96), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 26 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 96 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .254 AVG .201 .348 OBP .294 .440 SLG .417 14 XBH 13 5 HR 9 18 RBI 23 50/19 K/BB 54/17 9 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings