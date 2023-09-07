Chris Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Thursday, Chris Taylor (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this season (50 of 96), with at least two hits 10 times (10.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 96), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 26 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 96 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.254
|AVG
|.201
|.348
|OBP
|.294
|.440
|SLG
|.417
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|23
|50/19
|K/BB
|54/17
|9
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (8-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 29th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 29th.
