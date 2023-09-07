The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) will play the Detroit Lions (0-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 53.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming tilt against Lions, see the page below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Chiefs vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Chiefs led nine times, trailed seven times, and were tied one time at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Lions led after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last year.

On offense, the Lions averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter (second-ranked) last year. They surrendered 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost five times, and were knotted up four times in 17 games last season.

Kansas City averaged 9.7 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it gave up an average of 8.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Lions won the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, the Lions averaged 8.1 points in the second quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. They gave up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chiefs won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last year, Kansas City averaged 6.5 points scored on offense (best in NFL). Defensively, it gave up an average of 3.5 points (seventh-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Lions won the third quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and tied one time.

In the third quarter last year, the Lions averaged 5.4 points on offense (10th-ranked) and gave up an average of 6.8 points on defense (30th-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs won the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter last season. It surrendered 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Lions outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, lost five times, and tied two times.

The Lions averaged 7.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.6 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Chiefs vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs were leading nine times (8-1 in those games) last season, were behind seven times (6-1), and were tied one time (0-1).

Kansas City averaged 15.2 points in the first half (second-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 11.5 points on average in the first half (18th-ranked).

The Lions were leading after the first half in nine games last year (6-3 in those contests), were losing after the first half in six games (2-4), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

In the first half last season, the Lions averaged 13.9 points on offense and allowed an average of 11.3 points on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs won the second half eight times (7-1 record in those games), lost seven times (5-2), and tied two times (2-0).

In the second half last year, Kansas City averaged 12.5 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 11.1 points on defense in the second half.

Looking at scoring in the second half last season, the Lions outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games and were outscored in the second half in seven games.

The Lions averaged 13.2 points on offense and surrendered an average of 13.4 points on defense in the second half last season.

