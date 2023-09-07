Cam Akers 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Cam Akers, who is currently the 20th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (54th overall), put up 128.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 27th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Rams RB.
Cam Akers Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|128.30
|156.36
|-
|Overall Rank
|90
|64
|54
|Position Rank
|27
|23
|20
Cam Akers 2022 Stats
- Akers averaged 46.2 rushing yards and scored seven TDs last season in the ground game.
- Akers picked up 32.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 29 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.
Cam Akers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|6.2
|15
|44
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|10.1
|12
|61
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1.3
|8
|13
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|3.3
|13
|33
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|0.3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|2.2
|6
|22
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|6.1
|14
|61
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|3.7
|8
|37
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|18.0
|17
|60
|2
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|8.3
|12
|42
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|10.0
|12
|65
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|32.7
|23
|118
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|13.3
|19
|123
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|12.8
|21
|104
|0
|0
