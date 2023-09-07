Cam Akers, who is currently the 20th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (54th overall), put up 128.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 27th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Los Angeles Rams RB.

Is Akers on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Cam Akers Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 128.30 156.36 - Overall Rank 90 64 54 Position Rank 27 23 20

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cam Akers 2022 Stats

Akers averaged 46.2 rushing yards and scored seven TDs last season in the ground game.

Akers picked up 32.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs; 2 receptions, 29 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.

Rep Akers and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cam Akers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 6.2 15 44 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 10.1 12 61 1 0 Week 4 @49ers 1.3 8 13 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3.3 13 33 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.3 5 3 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 2.2 6 22 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 6.1 14 61 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 3.7 8 37 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 18.0 17 60 2 0 Week 14 Raiders 8.3 12 42 1 0 Week 15 @Packers 10.0 12 65 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 32.7 23 118 3 0 Week 17 @Chargers 13.3 19 123 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 12.8 21 104 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.