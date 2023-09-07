Brycen Hopkins, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 50th among TEs; 457th overall), tallied 10.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 79th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Los Angeles Rams TE.

Brycen Hopkins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.90 15.95 - Overall Rank 404 450 457 Position Rank 75 75 50

Brycen Hopkins 2022 Stats

Last season, Hopkins reeled in seven passes on 11 targets for 109 yards (6.4 yards per game) .

Hopkins accumulated 5.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 57 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.

Brycen Hopkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 16 Broncos 5.7 3 3 57 0 Week 17 @Chargers 2.1 1 1 21 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0

