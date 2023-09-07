With an average draft position that ranks him 63rd at his position (495th overall), Brett Rypien has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 18.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 52nd at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Rams QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Brett Rypien Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.02 6.52 - Overall Rank 358 589 495 Position Rank 50 74 63

Brett Rypien 2022 Stats

Last year Rypien recorded 483 passing yards (28.4 per game), going 53-for-88 (60.2%) and ending up with two TDs and four INTs.

In Week 7 last year against the New York Jets, Rypien put up a season-best 7.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 24-of-46 (52.2%), 225 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Rypien finished with -0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4-of-8 (50%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Brett Rypien 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 7 Jets 7.9 24-for-46 225 0 1 0 Week 14 Chiefs 2.6 4-for-8 16 1 1 0 Week 15 Cardinals 7.7 21-for-26 197 1 1 0 Week 16 @Rams -0.2 4-for-8 45 0 1 0

