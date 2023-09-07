With an average draft position that ranks him 77th at his position (370th overall), Brandon Bolden has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 18.3 fantasy points, which ranked him 88th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Las Vegas Raiders RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Brandon Bolden Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.30 30.28 - Overall Rank 356 342 370 Position Rank 81 96 77

Brandon Bolden 2022 Stats

Bolden totaled 66 yards rushing on 17 attempts (3.9 yards per game) last year.

Bolden picked up 8.8 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 7 yards; 2 receptions, 21 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bolden picked up -0.1 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 4 versus the Denver Broncos.

Brandon Bolden 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 8.8 3 7 0 1 Week 3 @Titans 2.1 3 17 0 0 Week 4 Broncos -0.1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 3.4 1 5 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.4 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 3.2 8 32 0 0

