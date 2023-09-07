With an ADP that ranks him 228th at his position (889th overall), Ben Skowronek has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 45.3 fantasy points, which ranked him 96th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Rams WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Ben Skowronek Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 45.30 52.91 - Overall Rank 252 265 789 Position Rank 97 101 228

Ben Skowronek 2022 Stats

Last season, Skowronek caught 39 balls on 61 targets for 376 yards (22.1 yards per game) .

Skowronek accumulated 11.7 fantasy points -- five catches, 40 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

Ben Skowronek 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 2.5 6 4 25 0 Week 2 Falcons 1.6 3 2 16 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 6.6 4 4 66 0 Week 4 @49ers 3.3 3 2 33 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4.1 8 6 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 11.7 5 5 40 0 Week 8 49ers 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 1.4 7 2 14 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.4 4 1 4 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.5 4 2 5 0 Week 13 Seahawks 3.0 3 2 30 0 Week 14 Raiders 8.9 8 7 89 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.3 3 1 3 0

