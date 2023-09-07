With an average draft position that ranks him second at his position (third overall), Austin Ekeler has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he tallied 265.7 fantasy points (third among RBs). For a look at what we can expect from the Los Angeles Chargers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Austin Ekeler Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 265.70 217.61 - Overall Rank 15 26 3 Position Rank 4 3 2

Austin Ekeler 2022 Stats

Ekeler ran for 915 yards on 204 attempts (53.8 yards per game) and scored 13 TDs a season ago. As a pass-catcher, he also averaged 42.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 107 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In his best performance last season, Ekeler finished with 31.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 5 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Ekeler picked up 5.0 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 34 yards; 4 receptions, 36 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 18 versus the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ekeler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 7.2 14 36 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 9.4 14 39 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 5.3 4 5 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 28.9 13 60 2 1 Week 5 @Browns 31.9 16 173 1 1 Week 6 Broncos 14.3 14 36 1 0 Week 7 Seahawks 24.7 9 31 1 1 Week 9 @Falcons 17.1 14 47 1 1 Week 10 @49ers 6.3 6 24 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 16.0 19 83 1 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 14.0 5 20 0 1 Week 13 @Raiders 8.2 10 35 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 16.4 15 45 1 0 Week 15 Titans 13.0 12 58 1 0 Week 16 @Colts 19.9 18 67 2 0 Week 17 Rams 28.1 10 122 2 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5.0 11 34 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 16.3 13 35 2 0

