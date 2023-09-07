Austin Barnes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .169 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- In 23 of 50 games this year (46.0%), Barnes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In nine games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (18.0%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.200
|AVG
|.137
|.286
|OBP
|.190
|.253
|SLG
|.178
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/8
|K/BB
|20/4
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (8-5) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.86), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 29th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
