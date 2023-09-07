The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .169 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

In 23 of 50 games this year (46.0%), Barnes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In nine games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (18.0%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .200 AVG .137 .286 OBP .190 .253 SLG .178 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/8 K/BB 20/4 1 SB 1

