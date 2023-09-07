The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .169 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • In 23 of 50 games this year (46.0%), Barnes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In nine games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (18.0%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 22
.200 AVG .137
.286 OBP .190
.253 SLG .178
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
7 RBI 3
17/8 K/BB 20/4
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Garrett (8-5) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.86), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 29th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
