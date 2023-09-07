Amed Rosario vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .256 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 80 of 126 games this year (63.5%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (20.6%).
- In 4.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 39 games this year (31.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 126 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|45
|.268
|AVG
|.207
|.293
|OBP
|.240
|.464
|SLG
|.259
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|17
|6/2
|K/BB
|44/8
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.86), 16th in WHIP (1.150), and 29th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
