Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .256 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 80 of 126 games this year (63.5%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (20.6%).

In 4.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had an RBI in 39 games this year (31.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50 of 126 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 45 .268 AVG .207 .293 OBP .240 .464 SLG .259 7 XBH 6 2 HR 1 8 RBI 17 6/2 K/BB 44/8 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings