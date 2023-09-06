Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .273 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 71 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (15.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven home a run in 47 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 58 of 108 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .279 AVG .265 .357 OBP .375 .479 SLG .427 19 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 30 51/24 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings