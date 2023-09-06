Will Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .273 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 71 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (15.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven home a run in 47 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 58 of 108 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.279
|AVG
|.265
|.357
|OBP
|.375
|.479
|SLG
|.427
|19
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|51/24
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
