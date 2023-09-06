As of September 6 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +190

+190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per game.

The Seahawks collected five wins at home last year and four away.

When favorites, Seattle went 3-3. As underdogs, the Seahawks went 6-5.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

In addition, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner posted 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +40000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +40000

