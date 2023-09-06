Mookie Betts vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 161 hits, batting .314 this season with 75 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 101 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- In 32 games this year, he has homered (24.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- In 61.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 30 games with multiple runs (22.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.340
|AVG
|.290
|.431
|OBP
|.387
|.684
|SLG
|.541
|40
|XBH
|35
|23
|HR
|15
|49
|RBI
|50
|51/38
|K/BB
|43/41
|3
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed one inning against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.