On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 161 hits, batting .314 this season with 75 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 101 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

In 32 games this year, he has homered (24.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Betts has picked up an RBI in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

In 61.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 30 games with multiple runs (22.9%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .340 AVG .290 .431 OBP .387 .684 SLG .541 40 XBH 35 23 HR 15 49 RBI 50 51/38 K/BB 43/41 3 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings