On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .235.

Rojas has had a hit in 58 of 104 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 2.9% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 19.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 2.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 of 104 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .224 AVG .226 .282 OBP .277 .335 SLG .270 13 XBH 7 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings