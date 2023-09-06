Miguel Rojas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .235.
- Rojas has had a hit in 58 of 104 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 2.9% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 19.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 2.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 of 104 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.224
|AVG
|.226
|.282
|OBP
|.277
|.335
|SLG
|.270
|13
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
