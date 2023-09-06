Max Muncy -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .206 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has had a hit in 59 of 114 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.5%).
  • He has homered in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has driven home a run in 50 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
  • He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 56
.218 AVG .193
.362 OBP .302
.503 SLG .465
22 XBH 25
17 HR 15
40 RBI 51
60/42 K/BB 68/31
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
