Max Muncy vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .206 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 59 of 114 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.5%).
- He has homered in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 50 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.218
|AVG
|.193
|.362
|OBP
|.302
|.503
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|51
|60/42
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
