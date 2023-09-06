Max Muncy -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .206 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 59 of 114 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.5%).

He has homered in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven home a run in 50 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .218 AVG .193 .362 OBP .302 .503 SLG .465 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 40 RBI 51 60/42 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings