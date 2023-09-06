Kolten Wong vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong -- batting .227 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has six doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .168.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 26 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.1% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.129
|AVG
|.193
|.237
|OBP
|.244
|.165
|SLG
|.275
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/9
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed one inning against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
