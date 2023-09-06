Kolten Wong -- batting .227 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has six doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .168.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 26 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.1% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.129 AVG .193
.237 OBP .244
.165 SLG .275
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
7 RBI 12
22/9 K/BB 24/7
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed one inning against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
