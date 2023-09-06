Kolten Wong -- batting .227 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has six doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .168.

Wong has picked up a hit in 26 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.1% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .129 AVG .193 .237 OBP .244 .165 SLG .275 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/9 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings