The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.393 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

In 45.6% of his games this season (47 of 103), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.6%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (21.4%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 of 103 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .275 AVG .248 .352 OBP .336 .536 SLG .403 18 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 13 29/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings