Jason Heyward vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.393 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 45.6% of his games this season (47 of 103), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.6%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (21.4%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 103 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.275
|AVG
|.248
|.352
|OBP
|.336
|.536
|SLG
|.403
|18
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed one inning against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
