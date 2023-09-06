James Outman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, James Outman (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 60 walks.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (11.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 127 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.264
|AVG
|.246
|.374
|OBP
|.351
|.421
|SLG
|.440
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|27
|75/30
|K/BB
|78/30
|10
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Chargois (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
