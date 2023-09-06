On Wednesday, James Outman (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 60 walks.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (11.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56 of 127 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .264 AVG .246 .374 OBP .351 .421 SLG .440 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 33 RBI 27 75/30 K/BB 78/30 10 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings