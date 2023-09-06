Freddie Freeman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .579. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 105 of 137 games this year, with multiple hits 55 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 41.6% of his games this year (57 of 137), with more than one RBI 20 times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 80 games this year (58.4%), including multiple runs in 28 games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|66
|.315
|AVG
|.362
|.383
|OBP
|.444
|.534
|SLG
|.626
|37
|XBH
|42
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|51
|54/30
|K/BB
|51/32
|10
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
