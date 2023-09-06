The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .579. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

He ranks third in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 105 of 137 games this year, with multiple hits 55 times.

He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 41.6% of his games this year (57 of 137), with more than one RBI 20 times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 80 games this year (58.4%), including multiple runs in 28 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 66 .315 AVG .362 .383 OBP .444 .534 SLG .626 37 XBH 42 12 HR 13 40 RBI 51 54/30 K/BB 51/32 10 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings