Mookie Betts is only one RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) prep for the Miami Marlins (71-67) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (10-10, 5.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with JT Chargois (2-0, 3.78 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (10-10, 5.81 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.78 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (10-10) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 5.81 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 27 games.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 27 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 23 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins will send Chargois (2-0) out for his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

He has a 3.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .235 against him over his 35 appearances this season.

