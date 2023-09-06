Player prop bet options for Mookie Betts, Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers' Lance Lynn (10-10) will make his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

In 27 starts, Lynn has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 36-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.81), 46th in WHIP (1.400), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 31 4.1 7 7 7 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 25 6.0 10 4 3 1 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 7.0 4 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Betts Stats

Betts has put up 161 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .314/.409/.611 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Sep. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 3 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 184 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .338/.413/.579 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI (184 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .355/.397/.456 so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 3 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .238/.327/.509 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

