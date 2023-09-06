When the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) take on the Miami Marlins (71-67) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:40 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +120 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (10-10, 5.81 ERA) vs JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.78 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 70 out of the 111 games, or 63.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a record of 51-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (65.4% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (43.5%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 11-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) James Outman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

