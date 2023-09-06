Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Miami Marlins and starter JT Chargois on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 214 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .458 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.256).

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (765 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Lynn is looking to record his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in a game 23 times this season entering this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Braves L 8-7 Home Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn JT Chargois 9/7/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals - Away - MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals - Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals - Away Clayton Kershaw Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres - Home - -

