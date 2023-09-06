Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +135 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 63.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (70-41).

Los Angeles has a 31-17 record (winning 64.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-51-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have collected an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 37-29 21-21 62-32 62-32 21-21

