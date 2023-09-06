Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) and the Miami Marlins (71-67) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 6.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (10-10, 5.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.78 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 70, or 63.1%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won 51 of its 78 games, or 65.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 765 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule