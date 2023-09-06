David Peralta -- batting .292 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

LoanDepot park

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this year (65 of 114), with multiple hits 20 times (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has driven home a run in 33 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .272 AVG .269 .308 OBP .300 .432 SLG .360 14 XBH 13 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 29/8 K/BB 31/10 1 SB 2

