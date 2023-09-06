David Peralta vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- batting .292 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this year (65 of 114), with multiple hits 20 times (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has driven home a run in 33 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.272
|AVG
|.269
|.308
|OBP
|.300
|.432
|SLG
|.360
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|29/8
|K/BB
|31/10
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
