David Peralta -- batting .292 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this year (65 of 114), with multiple hits 20 times (17.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 33 games this year (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 57
.272 AVG .269
.308 OBP .300
.432 SLG .360
14 XBH 13
6 HR 1
25 RBI 24
29/8 K/BB 31/10
1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
