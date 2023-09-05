After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks while batting .273.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Smith has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this year (65.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 46 games this year (43.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .279 AVG .265 .357 OBP .377 .479 SLG .431 19 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 29 51/24 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

