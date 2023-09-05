Will Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks while batting .273.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this year (65.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (29.0%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46 games this year (43.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.279
|AVG
|.265
|.357
|OBP
|.377
|.479
|SLG
|.431
|19
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|51/24
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
