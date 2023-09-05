After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks while batting .273.
  • He ranks 39th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 70 of 107 games this year (65.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (29.0%).
  • He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 46 games this year (43.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 49
.279 AVG .265
.357 OBP .377
.479 SLG .431
19 XBH 19
12 HR 5
37 RBI 29
51/24 K/BB 25/32
0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.