On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (hitting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (161) this season while batting .316 with 75 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • In 101 of 130 games this season (77.7%) Betts has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 32 games this season (24.6%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has driven home a run in 58 games this year (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
  • He has scored in 80 games this season (61.5%), including multiple runs in 30 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 64
.340 AVG .293
.431 OBP .389
.684 SLG .547
40 XBH 35
23 HR 15
49 RBI 50
51/38 K/BB 43/40
3 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.