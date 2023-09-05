Mookie Betts vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (hitting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (161) this season while batting .316 with 75 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 101 of 130 games this season (77.7%) Betts has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in 32 games this season (24.6%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven home a run in 58 games this year (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 80 games this season (61.5%), including multiple runs in 30 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.340
|AVG
|.293
|.431
|OBP
|.389
|.684
|SLG
|.547
|40
|XBH
|35
|23
|HR
|15
|49
|RBI
|50
|51/38
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.