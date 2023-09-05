On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (hitting .390 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (161) this season while batting .316 with 75 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 101 of 130 games this season (77.7%) Betts has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).

He has gone deep in 32 games this season (24.6%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven home a run in 58 games this year (44.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 80 games this season (61.5%), including multiple runs in 30 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .340 AVG .293 .431 OBP .389 .684 SLG .547 40 XBH 35 23 HR 15 49 RBI 50 51/38 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings