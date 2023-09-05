Miguel Rojas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 57 of 103 games this year (55.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.5%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.9%, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Rojas has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (20 of 103), with two or more RBI three times (2.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.224
|AVG
|.226
|.282
|OBP
|.278
|.335
|SLG
|.271
|13
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (9-8) out for his 28th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
