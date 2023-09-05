The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 57 of 103 games this year (55.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.5%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.9%, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Rojas has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (20 of 103), with two or more RBI three times (2.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 48
.224 AVG .226
.282 OBP .278
.335 SLG .271
13 XBH 7
3 HR 0
19 RBI 6
23/13 K/BB 20/11
4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Luzardo (9-8) out for his 28th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
