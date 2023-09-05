The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 57 of 103 games this year (55.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.5%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.9%, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate).

Rojas has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (20 of 103), with two or more RBI three times (2.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .224 AVG .226 .282 OBP .278 .335 SLG .271 13 XBH 7 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

