The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .206 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 59 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
  • He has gone deep in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 50 games this year (43.9%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (21.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this season (50.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 56
.218 AVG .193
.362 OBP .302
.503 SLG .465
22 XBH 25
17 HR 15
40 RBI 51
60/42 K/BB 68/31
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
