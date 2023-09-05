The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .206 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 59 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has gone deep in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this year (43.9%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (21.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (50.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .218 AVG .193 .362 OBP .302 .503 SLG .465 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 40 RBI 51 60/42 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings