Max Muncy vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .206 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 59 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has gone deep in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this year (43.9%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (21.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (50.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.218
|AVG
|.193
|.362
|OBP
|.302
|.503
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|51
|60/42
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
