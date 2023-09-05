On Tuesday, James Outman (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 59 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
  • Outman has picked up a hit in 70 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 43.7% of his games this year (55 of 126), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 60
.264 AVG .245
.374 OBP .349
.421 SLG .441
15 XBH 19
7 HR 10
33 RBI 27
75/30 K/BB 77/29
10 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
