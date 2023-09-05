James Outman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 59 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 70 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 43.7% of his games this year (55 of 126), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.264
|AVG
|.245
|.374
|OBP
|.349
|.421
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|27
|75/30
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
