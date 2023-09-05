On Tuesday, James Outman (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 59 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 70 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 43.7% of his games this year (55 of 126), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .264 AVG .245 .374 OBP .349 .421 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 33 RBI 27 75/30 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings