The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .581.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.

Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven in a run in 56 games this season (41.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 28 games with multiple runs (20.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 65 .315 AVG .364 .383 OBP .447 .534 SLG .632 37 XBH 42 12 HR 13 40 RBI 50 54/30 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings