The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .581.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.
  • Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in 56 games this season (41.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 28 games with multiple runs (20.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 65
.315 AVG .364
.383 OBP .447
.534 SLG .632
37 XBH 42
12 HR 13
40 RBI 50
54/30 K/BB 49/32
10 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo will try to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
