Freddie Freeman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .581.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 136 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.
- Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 56 games this season (41.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 28 games with multiple runs (20.6%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|65
|.315
|AVG
|.364
|.383
|OBP
|.447
|.534
|SLG
|.632
|37
|XBH
|42
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|50
|54/30
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo will try to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
