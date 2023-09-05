A pair of baseball's most consistent hitters face off when the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) and Miami Marlins (70-67) meet at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at LoanDepot park. Freddie Freeman has a .339 batting average (third in league) for the Dodgers, while Luis Arraez ranks first at .356.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.80 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (12-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.48, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.024 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.

Luzardo is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Luzardo will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

