Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Marlins on September 5, 2023
Luis Arraez and Mookie Betts are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at LoanDepot park on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Kershaw Stats
- Clayton Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 21st start of the season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Kershaw has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clayton Kershaw's player props with BetMGM.
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 161 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .316/.410/.615 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 183 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .339/.414/.581 slash line on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 183 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .356/.398/.457 on the season.
- Arraez has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 2
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .239/.326/.511 on the season.
- Soler has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.