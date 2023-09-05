Luis Arraez and Mookie Betts are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at LoanDepot park on Tuesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Kershaw has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 5.0 3 1 1 5 3 at Guardians Aug. 24 2.0 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 5.0 3 1 1 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clayton Kershaw's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 161 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .316/.410/.615 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 3 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 183 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .339/.414/.581 slash line on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 183 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .356/.398/.457 on the season.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 3 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .239/.326/.511 on the season.

Soler has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.