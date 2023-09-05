When the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) play the Miami Marlins (70-67) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.80 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 70 (63.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 44-24 record (winning 64.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 10 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

