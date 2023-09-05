Clayton Kershaw and Jesus Luzardo are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins play on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with 213 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball, slugging .459.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (762 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.227).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Kershaw is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Kershaw has put together 16 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Home Ryan Pepiot Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves L 8-7 Home Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins - Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn Braxton Garrett 9/7/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Eury Pérez 9/8/2023 Nationals - Away - Joan Adon 9/9/2023 Nationals - Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals - Away Clayton Kershaw Trevor Williams

