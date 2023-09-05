The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (70-40).

Los Angeles has gone 44-24 (winning 64.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times this season for a 77-51-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 37-28 21-21 62-31 62-32 21-20

