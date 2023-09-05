Dodgers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 5
Tuesday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) taking on the Miami Marlins (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the Dodgers and Jesus Luzardo (9-8) for the Marlins.
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 70 (63.6%) of those contests.
- This season Los Angeles has won 44 of its 68 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 762.
- The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-0
|Ryan Pepiot vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 31
|Braves
|L 8-7
|Lance Lynn vs Spencer Strider
|September 1
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Julio Urías vs Max Fried
|September 2
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Bryce Elder
|September 3
|Braves
|W 3-1
|Bobby Miller vs Charlie Morton
|September 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Braxton Garrett
|September 7
|@ Marlins
|-
|Julio Urías vs Eury Pérez
|September 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Joan Adon
|September 9
|@ Nationals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Jake Irvin
|September 10
|@ Nationals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.