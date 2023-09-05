Tuesday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) taking on the Miami Marlins (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the Dodgers and Jesus Luzardo (9-8) for the Marlins.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL



Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 70 (63.6%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won 44 of its 68 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 762.

The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule