On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (batting .304 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 49 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 25 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.7% of his games this season (33 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 49 .254 AVG .200 .348 OBP .296 .440 SLG .400 14 XBH 12 5 HR 8 18 RBI 22 50/19 K/BB 52/17 9 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings