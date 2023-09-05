Chris Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (batting .304 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 49 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 25 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.7% of his games this season (33 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|49
|.254
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.296
|.440
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|50/19
|K/BB
|52/17
|9
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Luzardo (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.225 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
