Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 5 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, place them 10th in the league.
Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.
- Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.
- When underdogs, Los Angeles had just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Click here to read about Herbert's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.
- Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.
- Should you draft Ekeler in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Is Williams worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Allen's 2023 fantasy value!
- As a playmaker on defense, Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.
Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Chargers Player Futures
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
Odds are current as of September 5 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.