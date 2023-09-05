As of September 5 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, place them 10th in the league.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

When underdogs, Los Angeles had just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +4500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

