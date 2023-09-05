On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .172 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Barnes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
  • This season, Barnes has tallied at least one hit in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (18.4%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 21
.200 AVG .143
.286 OBP .197
.253 SLG .186
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
7 RBI 3
17/8 K/BB 19/4
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Luzardo (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
