Austin Barnes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .172 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Barnes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
- This season, Barnes has tallied at least one hit in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (18.4%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.200
|AVG
|.143
|.286
|OBP
|.197
|.253
|SLG
|.186
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Luzardo (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
