On Tuesday, Austin Barnes (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .172 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Barnes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.

This season, Barnes has tallied at least one hit in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (18.4%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .200 AVG .143 .286 OBP .197 .253 SLG .186 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/8 K/BB 19/4 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings