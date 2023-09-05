Amed Rosario vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Braves.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 63.7% of his games this season (79 of 124), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 124), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 39 games this year (31.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year (50 of 124), with two or more runs 10 times (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.