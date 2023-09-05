On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Braves.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 63.7% of his games this season (79 of 124), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 124), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 39 games this year (31.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year (50 of 124), with two or more runs 10 times (8.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 45
.313 AVG .207
.361 OBP .240
.469 SLG .259
22 XBH 6
2 HR 1
23 RBI 17
33/14 K/BB 44/8
7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 29th in WHIP (1.225), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
