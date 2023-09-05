On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Braves.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 63.7% of his games this season (79 of 124), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 124), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in 39 games this year (31.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year (50 of 124), with two or more runs 10 times (8.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings