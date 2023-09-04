Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 4 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the league.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.
- The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.
- Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.
- The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Rams Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.
- Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- John Johnson recorded one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
