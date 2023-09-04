As of September 4 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the league.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Click here to read about Akers' 2023 fantasy outlook!

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Should you draft Kupp in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Is Stafford worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Click here to learn more about Higbee's 2023 fantasy value!

John Johnson recorded one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +40000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +40000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

Odds are current as of September 4 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.