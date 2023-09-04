Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Clemson vs. Duke Game – Monday, September 4
ACC rivals will clash when the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) meet the Duke Blue Devils (0-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Clemson vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Clemson vs. Duke?
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Clemson 29, Duke 25
- Clemson finished with a 10-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76.9% of those games).
- The Tigers had a record of 5-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter last year (83.3%).
- Last season, Duke won three out of the six games in which it was the underdog.
- The Blue Devils played as an underdog of +375 or more once last season and won that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Duke (+13)
- Against the spread, Clemson went 7-7-0 last year.
- Against the spread, as 13-point favorites or greater, the Tigers went 3-4 last year.
- Against the spread, Duke was 9-4-0 last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Clemson vs. Duke matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (54.5)
- Clemson played four games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
- Clemson played in seven games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54.5 points.
- These two teams averaged a combined 66 points per game a season ago, 11.5 more points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Clemson
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|51.7
|52.6
|Implied Total AVG
|33.9
|35.0
|32.3
|ATS Record
|7-7-0
|3-5-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-1
|4-4-0
|3-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-3
|5-2
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Duke
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.0
|58.4
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|33.2
|34.1
|32.2
|ATS Record
|9-4-0
|6-1-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-7-1
|2-4-1
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-1
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.