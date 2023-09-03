Will Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 69 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this season (43.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (54.7%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.265
|.355
|OBP
|.377
|.474
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|51/24
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1).
