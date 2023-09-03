The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 69 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this season (43.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (54.7%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .275 AVG .265 .355 OBP .377 .474 SLG .431 18 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 29 51/24 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings