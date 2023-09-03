The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 158 hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .313 with 75 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 100 of 129 games this season (77.5%), including 41 multi-hit games (31.8%).

He has homered in 32 games this season (24.8%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven in a run in 57 games this year (44.2%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 80 games this year (62.0%), including multiple runs in 30 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .333 AVG .293 .427 OBP .389 .683 SLG .547 40 XBH 35 23 HR 15 48 RBI 50 51/38 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings