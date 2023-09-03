Mookie Betts vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 158 hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .313 with 75 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 100 of 129 games this season (77.5%), including 41 multi-hit games (31.8%).
- He has homered in 32 games this season (24.8%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven in a run in 57 games this year (44.2%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 80 games this year (62.0%), including multiple runs in 30 games.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.333
|AVG
|.293
|.427
|OBP
|.389
|.683
|SLG
|.547
|40
|XBH
|35
|23
|HR
|15
|48
|RBI
|50
|51/38
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
