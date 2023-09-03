Miguel Rojas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .224.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 56 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 2.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 102), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.6% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.223
|AVG
|.226
|.283
|OBP
|.278
|.331
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Morton (14-10) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
