The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .224.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 56 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 2.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 102), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.6% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .223 AVG .226 .283 OBP .278 .331 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings